MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia prefers to pursue diplomacy rather than "wag its tongue" on the Ukrainian settlement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on Western media reports that Russian-American negotiations on Ukraine are reportedly taking place in the UAE.

"Our approach is different. As I have already said, there are channels [of interaction with the United States], but we prefer to engage in diplomacy rather than wagging our tongue in an attempt to provoke and undermine some positive and promising initiatives," he told a news conference after a joint meeting of the boards of the Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministries.

Earlier CBS TV channel citing sources reported that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is holding meetings with Russian officials in the UAE capital. According to CBS, the Monday evening’s meeting lasted several hours. Similar contacts to discuss the peace plan are allegedly scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. The Financial Times reported that the plans for the American minister's trip to the UAE included a meeting with head of Ukraine's military intelligence Kirill Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist). It did not say whether Driscoll's consultations included trilateral contacts with Russia and Ukraine.