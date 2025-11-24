Putin, Erdogan discuss US plan for Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the US plan of 28 paragraphs may be the basis for the peaceful settlement in Ukraine, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"The exchange of opinions on the situation around Ukraine was held, including in the context of US proposals for the peaceful settlement. Vladimir Putin noted that these proposals in the variant we have seen are in the course of discussions at the Russia-US summit meeting in Alaska and can fundamentally be laid into the basis of the final peaceful settlement," the Kremlin said.

The US and Ukraine held consultations on the peace plan of Washington consisting of 28 paragraphs the day before.