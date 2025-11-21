Kremlin will not hold Ukraine talks 'in a megaphone mode' — spokesman

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not intend to hold talks on Ukraine "in a megaphone mode" because it is interested in their success, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"We are open to peace talks for the sake of successful peace talks, not for the sake of processes. We truly want these peace talks to be successful. We are not prepared to discuss this in a megaphone mode just for this to happen," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a journalist's question about the acceptability of the US 28-point plan for a peace settlement in Ukraine for Russia.

According to the American plan, details of which have been leaked to Western media, the United States and other countries will be required to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories that Ukraine will be forced to cede. In exchange, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone is expected to be established in the areas from which Ukrainian troops are withdrawn. According to Axios, citing an unnamed American official, the line of engagement between the parties to the conflict in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will be frozen, and Russia will be forced to return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops will be banned in the country, and Russian will become the official language. Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also calls for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.