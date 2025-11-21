Russia, China hold consultations on military applications of AI — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia and China conducted consultations in Moscow on November 20 regarding the military applications of artificial intelligence (AI), the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The Russian delegation was led by Konstantin Vorontsov, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control; the Chinese delegation – by Li Chijiang, Deputy Director General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of Arms Control.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged detailed views on the specified topics, "with particular attention paid to cooperation both in bilateral formats and on multilateral platforms, including the Group of Governmental Experts of the High Contracting Parties related to emerging technologies in the area of lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS)."

As noted by the ministry, the meeting confirmed a high level of mutual understanding on the subject. "A shared interest in further developing dialogue and cooperation in this area was noted," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.