Russia's Pallada frigate arrives on mission in Chinese port city of Dalian

DALIAN /China/ November 21. /TASS/. The Russian training sailing ship Pallada has arrived safely in the port of Dalian (Liaoning Province, Northeast China) on a mission to strengthen friendly and professional ties, the foreign office of Russia’s Federal Agency for Fishery in China told TASS.

The frigate’s crew will host an open house for local residents, with tours available aboard the Pallada from November 22 to 24. Organizers emphasize that this is a rare opportunity for Chinese visitors to learn about Russian maritime traditions, explore the legendary vessel, and speak with its crew.

As a gesture of respect for shared history and in memory of the heroes of both countries who died fighting Japanese imperialism, cadets and crew members will also take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to Soviet soldiers in the Lushunkou area.

The visit program places special attention on expanding scientific and educational cooperation. Far Eastern State Technical Fisheries University in Vladivostok has prepared joint events with Dalian Neusoft University of Information, aiming to elevate relations between the two institutions to a new strategic level. The visit is expected to lay a strong foundation for future joint projects, academic exchanges, and innovative research, contributing to deeper bilateral relations.

The Pallada is a Russian sailing ship owned by Far Eastern State Technical Fisheries University, which operates under the Federal Agency for Fishery. Over its 36 years of service, the frigate has completed three circumnavigations and nine transoceanic voyages across the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. More than 15,000 cadets have trained on board.

The frigate will depart Dalian on November 24 and is scheduled to return to its home port of Vladivostok on December 6.