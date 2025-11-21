MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The anti-corruption scandal in Ukraine is a result of struggle for control over the embezzlement of Western financial aid, Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador at large, Rodion Miroshnik, told aif.ru.

"This is a conflict between two branches controlled from abroad. A fight for money, <…> for power between two different groups that formed within the Kiev regime. Both of them are not independent," he said.

"On one side is Zelensky’s group, his inner circle and law enforcement structures under his control. One the other - the so-called anti-corruption structures that were initially controlled by the West, were financed by it and were created as a mechanism for direct action," the diplomat continued.

Miroshnik said that currently, these two groups "fight bitterly over who will rule in Ukraine, who will control the embezzlement of Western funds that Ukraine still has."

"The senior leadership of the European Union was perfectly aware about it. Maybe, it even participated in the acts of corruption aimed at embezzling these funds," he added.