Zelensky keeps touring Europe, begging for money for his own needs — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, November 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky continues to tour Europe in an attempt to obtain more money and weapons that he can use for his own benefit, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"Zelensky continues to tour far and wide across Europe, begging for money and weapons for him himself and his entourage to benefit from that," he said.

At the same time, "Europe has no money left for Ukraine," the envoy continued.

"Europe needs to rearm its own armies to prepare, as they hysterically clamor, for war with Russia in 2030. And where can they get money for Ukraine? Well, this money can be stolen. It can be stolen for example from Russia's sovereign assets. However, this hasn't worked out so far," Nebenzya added.