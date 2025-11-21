Foreign reporters confirm that Kiev uses civilians as human shield — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, November 21. /TASS/. Foreign journalists now confirm that the armed forces of Ukraine are using civilians as a human shield, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"Ukrainian army uses civilians as human shields, place command posts in private homes, deploy air defense systems in residential areas, and conduct military operations in the centers of densely populated cities, and these facts are now also confirmed by foreign journalists, who can hardly be suspected of being pro-Russian," he said.

The diplomat went on to say that between October 20 and November 16, "307 Russian civilians were harmed by Ukrainian shelling, with 260 people wounded."

"In total, at least 13,900 rounds of ammunition were fired at civilian targets on Russian territory over this period. Villages in the Lugansk and Dontesk Peoples Republics, Kherson, Zaporozhye, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, and Moscow regions were hit, as well as the cities of Saratov, Novorossiysk, and Volgograd," he continued. "However, the UN Secretary-General and his spokesperson show neither courage to speak about this nor sympathy for the civilians who have been killed and injured. Instead, they readily ‘strongly condemn’ all Russian strikes relying on any information, be it verified or not verified, provided to them by the Resident Coordinator in Ukraine, Mr. [Matthias] Shmale."

He emphasized that Russia is "not at war with Ukrainian civilians." "Our armed forces are acting with the utmost responsibility, delivering high-precision strikes exclusively on military targets and Ukraine's transport and energy infrastructure," he said.