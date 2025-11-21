Russia’s UN envoy points to major corruption scandal in Ukraine during UNSC meeting

UNITED NATIONS, November 21. /TASS/. During a Ukraine-themed meeting of the UN Security Council, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya reminded the West about of the current corruption scandal in Ukraine, involving the Kiev regime’s supreme officials.

"I would like to very warmly thank our Western colleagues for convening this Security Council briefing on Ukraine. A huge corruption scandal has just erupted there, incriminating top officials of the Kiev regime. This came as no surprise to us. At almost every meeting, we have told you that you are dealing with a thieving, corrupt cabal profiting from war at your expense," he said.

The diplomat recalled that "following a series of searches, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reported the discovery of large-scale embezzlement at Energoatom, which is the operator of Ukraine's nuclear power plants."

"According to the investigation materials, the organizer and main beneficiary of the illegal enrichment scheme was Timur Mindich, a long-time associate of [Vladimir] Zelensky. NABU claims that in just one year, members of the criminal network laundered about $100 million through kickbacks. The same corruption scheme was applied in the defense sector," he said.