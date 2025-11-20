MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Kiev is preparing to lower the draft age, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Behind all the Western assurances of support for the Kiev regime, there is a hidden agenda," the diplomat said. "It is no secret that in return, Vladimir Zelensky's Western backers are pushing to ramp up mobilization in Ukraine, primarily by lowering the draft age."

At the same time, Zakharova noted that Europe is concerned with preventing a new flow of refugees. "To this end, several European countries have already begun a step-by-step suspension of national temporary protection programs for Ukrainian citizens, along with imposing stricter conditions for obtaining a refugee status," Zakharova said. "The self-appointed allies of the Kiev regime see these people as disposable. You know, they have been laying around getting fat in Western European countries, like piglets before a feast. And now they are being sent to the slaughter. It's just horrible," she concluded.