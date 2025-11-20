Russian envoy urges Moldova to shield ties with Moscow from outside interference

CHISINAU, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov urged Moldova not to allow external actors to influence relations between Chisinau and Moscow.

He made the statement to journalists after a visit to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a protest over claims that an unmanned aerial vehicle of unknown origin had flown through the country’s airspace.

"Such protests leave us genuinely puzzled – we can only shrug," Ozerov said, reacting to information provided to Chisinau by Ukraine and Romania. "We urge the Moldovan side not to let external players shape its stance, as many seek to push the Republic of Moldova into confrontation with the Russian Federation, which Russia does not want."

Moldovan airspace monitoring systems did not detect the alleged flight.

"We also wonder who actually recorded it," the ambassador added. "Initially, the Defense Ministry denied any drone had flown at all. Only after consultations with Ukrainian and Romanian military officials did they claim a drone had passed through. Yet no drone was recovered, and there is zero evidence it was of Russian origin. <...> There is no subject for discussion – no drone, no proof, no flight path, no photos or video confirming it crossed Moldovan territory."

Ozerov noted that Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered Moldovan and neighboring countries’ airspace.

Earlier, the Moldovan Defense Ministry said it received notifications from Ukraine and Romania about a UAV flight but found no trace of it in its own systems. According to the ministry, the aircraft allegedly crossed the air border between 03:22 and 03:35 local time (07:22-07:35 GMT), flying at roughly 100 meters from the village of Lesnaya in Ukraine toward Saitsy in the Stefan Voda district.

Last year, several single-engine plywood aircraft crashed on Moldovan territory. The Foreign Ministry then accused Russia of violating its airspace, calling it an "unfriendly gesture." Ozerov reiterated that those accusations were unsubstantiated, as the UAVs’ origin was never confirmed. In all prior cases, he stressed, debris turned out to be from Ukrainian air defense missiles.