Crimes of Nazis have no statute of limitations — Putin

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the crimes committed by the Nazis have no statute of limitations in an address to participants of the "No Statute of Limitations. Nuremberg. 80 Years" international scientific and practical forum.

"Such crimes have no statute of limitations, and they were definitively judged 80 years ago during the Nuremberg Trials. Its norms and principles remain relevant today. They help us firmly resist attempts to distort historical facts and guide us in finding appropriate responses to modern global challenges and threats," he said in a statement, published on the Kremlin website.

Putin noted that the forum has brought together representatives of government bodies, youth and volunteer organizations, scientific and expert circles, and employees of archives and museums, who have devoted themselves to "preserving the truth about the dramatic, tragic events of the Great Patriotic War" and who sincerely strive to "restore historical and human justice."

Largely because of their enthusiasm, the president said, search expeditions are organized, meticulous work is carried out to declassify archival materials, and other important initiatives are implemented, "uncovering new evidence of the monstrous crimes committed by the Nazis and their accomplices against civilians in the occupied Soviet territories."

The Russian leader expressed confidence that the forum would proceed constructively and make a significant contribution to the study of the unique ideological and historical heritage of the Nuremberg Trials.

The "No Statute of Limitations. Nuremberg. 80 Years" international scientific and practical forum marks the 80th anniversary of the launch of the international military tribunal against major Nazi criminals. During the forum, experts will evaluate contemporary challenges and risks to preserving historical truth and the memory of the Great Patriotic War and World War II in the context of the Nuremberg Trials. Coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland, the forum will act as a natural continuation of extensive efforts to safeguard the historical memory of the genocide of the Soviet people by the Nazis and their accomplices during the Great Patriotic War.