Moldova’s accusations Russian drone intrudes into its airspace groundless — ambassador

CHISINAU, November 20. /TASS/. Chisinau’s claims that Russia owns the drone that traversed Moldovan airspace have been dismissed as unfounded, Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov stated following his visit to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry.

"There is no evidence to suspect that the drone allegedly flying over Moldovan territory was of Russian origin," Ozerov emphasized. "Moreover, there is no indication that this incident was deliberate. Frankly, such accusations are baffling to us."

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry had formally protested to the Russian ambassador regarding reports of an unidentified aerial vehicle crossing Moldova’s airspace.

"They lodged a protest, but we made it clear that we see no concrete facts supporting the accusations against Russia," Ozerov remarked.

Earlier in the day, Moldova’s Defense Ministry reported receiving notifications from Ukraine and Romania about a drone of unknown origin violating Moldovan airspace.