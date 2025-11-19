Russia has no official information from US about some 'agreements' on Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia has not received any information from the US through official channels regarding some "agreements" on Ukraine that the media is speculating about, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

"You know, we've seen numerous biased articles and articles that describe various processes in every possible way, only to be refuted later, and so on. I will say what we should base our assessment of such publications on. There are official channels known in the United States for resolving relevant issues, discussing them, and conducting negotiations. These channels must be used by all means. The Foreign Ministry has not received any information from the American side in this context," she said, responding to a question.

Zakharova emphasized that the authors of such publications should not only be able to share information about their sources, but "literally, in principle, they are obliged to do so."

"Since they make claims that trouble the minds of many people, I think it would be right to explain where they got their information or somehow elaborate on it. Because we see similar things in various publications," she concluded.