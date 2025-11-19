LUGANSK, November 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces are redeploying up to half of their personnel from the Kolodeznoye front sector in Kharkov Region to other directions including Kupyansk, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our intelligence records a decrease in [Ukrainian] personnel in the Kolodeznoye area. Agent sources report that [local commander] Drapatyy is sending up to half of military personnel from this area to other sectors, including Kupyansk," he said.

Marochko noted these withdrawals occur most actively from positions where geographical conditions allow defense to be organized with minimal forces, particularly from sectors with advantageous defensive positions requiring fewer personnel.