Canada, Sweden use anti-Russian rhetoric "out of helplessness" — Russian envoy to Ottawa

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. Canada and Sweden are escalating anti-Russian rhetoric "out of helplessness," Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told TASS, commenting on the joint statement by Prime Ministers Mark Carney and Ulf Kristersson.

"No one seriously pays attention to the excessive anti-Russian rhetoric of the ruling circles in Canada and Sweden. This stems from helplessness," the diplomat said, adding that such confrontation "will gain nothing" and only undermines their security and well-being.

Carney and Kristersson said that Russia "will continue to pose a significant threat to Euro-Atlantic security" and pledged to "work closely to limit and deter Russia’s aggressive actions" through sanctions and measures against the ‘shadow fleet.’ The statement was published during the Swedish royal delegation’s visit to Canada, though Kristersson did not attend.