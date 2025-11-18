Russia, Mongolia steadily developing cooperation — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Mongolia is developing steadily, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with visiting Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar.

"I am very glad to see you. We met not long ago and had an opportunity to discuss our current affairs in many areas of high priority for both Mongolia and Russia. In general, we are very glad that the situation is at a good level from the point of view of developing cooperation," he said. "Our bilateral relations are developing steadily."

Putin cited statistics that in the first eight months of the current year trade between Russia and Mongolia grew by 7.9%. "It’s worth noting that in the present-day conditions, a growth of nearly 8% is a good figure," he said.

Apart from that, the Russian president recalled that this year marks the 105th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. "We are thankful to the Mongolian president for sharing with us the May 9 celebrations when he attended festive events on the anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (of 1941-1945 the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany - TASS)," Putin added.