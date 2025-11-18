Putin receives Mongolian premier in Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar in the Kremlin’s Senate Palace.

The meeting with the Mongolian premier was the third in the series of bilateral talks which the Russian leader held after a meeting with all participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in Moscow.

The talks were also attended by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov (who is also a co-chair of the Russian-Mongolian intergovernmental commission), Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and CEO of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov.

Earlier in the day, Putin met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.