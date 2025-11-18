Russia set to finalize visa waiver for Chinese tourists — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. A visa-free travel regime with China will soon come into effect, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who arrived in Russia to attend a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries.

"Very soon. The president said this. All necessary formalities will soon be completed," Peskov told reporters when asked when Russia will cancel visa requirements for tourists from China in response to a similar move by Beijing.

The Chinese foreign ministry said earlier that from September 15, China will abolish entry visa requirements for Russians with regular foreign passports for up to 30 days. The new visa policy will apply to Russian nationals planning tourist or business trips to China or visiting their relatives in that country, as well as those participating in humanitarian exchanges or transiting the country.

On September 4, Putin promised that Russia would take mirror steps in response to China's friendly decision.