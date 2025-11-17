Pistorius' words about war with Russia aimed primarily at internal audience — expert

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius’ comment about a possible war between NATO and Russia by 2029 is directed towards an internal audience and alliance allies, said Maria Khorolskaya, research fellow at the Department for European Political Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

According to the analyst, with these statements, Germany is trying to "justify pre-emptive unpopular measures," including a conscription reform and an almost 20% boost in defense spending. "Previously, these measures caused public discontent because that money can be spent on the environment, on social issues, on economic development," Khorolskaya, who is also an expert of the Valdai International Discussion Club, told TASS in an interview.

"What he means here is not that anyone has a goal or that such a conflict is predicted. The basic idea is that by 2029, Russia will have enough capacity to wage war against NATO. That is, the important point here is not that he expects it, but that there will be enough capacity. And, accordingly, Germany should prepare for this," she said.

Khorolskaya added that Pistorius' statement is also aimed at NATO allies "so that all countries spend more on defense. Earlier, in 2022, Germany was actively criticized for its relatively soft policy towards Russia compared to its European allies. The countries of Central and Eastern Europe were Berlin’s biggest critics. The shift in tone is intended to convince NATO allies that Germany has now abandoned its so-called Merkel policy (the policy of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel - TASS) and is also ready to counter the potential Russian threat together with them," she added.

According to the expert, Germany is trying to "reframe the perception" related to the Second World War and convince others that "its task is to protect Europe," so it is engaged "not in militarization, but in strengthening defense capabilities to protect allies."

On November 15, Pistorius said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that a war between Russia and NATO could allegedly begin before 2029. "We have always said that this could happen in 2029. However, now there are those who say that this is possible as early as 2028, and some military historians believe that this year was our last peaceful summer," the minister claims. According to him, the alliance "has significant deterrence potential," including nuclear.