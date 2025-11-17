Lavrov, Iranian foreign minister discuss Iranian nuclear program — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program ahead of the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The top diplomats held a phone conversation at the initiative of the Iranian side. "A useful coordination of positions on the Iranian nuclear program took place ahead of the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors session," the ministry’s statement said.

Lavrov and Araghchi "continued an engaged discussion on current regional issues focusing on joint efforts to resolve the Afghan-Pakistani differences through political and diplomatic means." When discussing the conflict between Israel and Palestine, the foreign ministers stressed the importance of reaching a sustainable peaceful resolution based on widely recognized international legal basis and the need for the UN Security Council to fully consider the existing decisions on the creation of a Palestinian state.

Lavrov and Araghchi also "expressed notable satisfaction with the increasing rate of bilateral cooperation at various levels, which is helping to further expand the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran.".