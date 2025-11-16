{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss situation around Iran’s nuclear dossier

The two top diplomats also discussed the US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on Gaza and Russia’s amendments to it

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The situation abound Iran’s nuclear program was the focus of a phone call between the Russian and Egyptian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Badr Abdelatty, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Among international and regional topics, the sides exchanged views on the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. The ministers stressed mutual commitment to the political and diplomatic ways of settling this situation and pointed to the importance of efforts to find solutions that will make it possible to avoid another escalation of tension," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats also discussed the US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on Gaza and Russia’s amendments to it. "The sides shared the opinion on the importance of a lasting settlement of the Palestinian problem on the basis of international law," the ministry said.

"Among other topics discussed by the ministers were key issues of Russian-Egyptian cooperation in various areas, in particular, in the energy sector," the ministry added.

Tags
Foreign policySergey LavrovEgypt
Putin to hold international meetings next week
The head of state also had in his plans a traditional operational meeting with the members of the Russian Security Council
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko agree to meet in Bishkek and later this year in St. Petersburg
The two presidents also discussed the development of bilateral relations, including the issue of building a new power unit at the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant
Read more
Peace talks on Ukraine inevitable and may be held in Turkey — Foreign Minister
Hakan Fidan believes the conflict in Ukraine is currently at its closest point to ending
Read more
Ukrainian garrison of several thousand soldiers blocked in Dimitrov
Adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Igor Kimakovsky said the units have nowhere to go
Read more
Europe must propose new security system to Russia — Orban
In his view, Europe must be militarily strong in order to conduct such a dialogue with Russia
Read more
Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan will increase gas transit volumes
Also there is significant potential for expanding cooperation in the oil sector and in the nuclear industry, noted Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Read more
Head of Euroclear ready to challenge EU asset-confiscation orders in court
Valerie Urbain noted that "there are laws"
Read more
Greece, Ukraine sign memorandum on supplies of LNG from US to Kiev from December
The memorandum was signed in the presence of Vladimir Zelensky, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle
Read more
Russia convinced only inclusive approach can ensure sustainable peace in Gaza — mission
Russian Permanent Mission to the UN is convinced that this can lay the groundwork for durable stability in the region
Read more
Germany in constant contact with US on Nord Stream 2 — Cabinet
On Thursday, the US Senate turned down the bill on sanctions against the project
Read more
Russian adventurer Konyukhov has set off for Antarctica to establish solo research station
The team led by Konyukhov departed from the Argentine city of Ushuaia on a two-masted schooner
Read more
Iran not enriching uranium now — Foreign minister
The International Atomic Energy Agency is aware of all of them, the minister added
Read more
South Korean LG registered six trademarks in Russia
Products of the Xboom audio system brand are among them, XboomStage, XboomPower, and XboomBuds
Read more
Corruption scandal in Kiev may hint at possible review of US policy — ex-official
"One can only wonder if this scandal will prompt serious policy reconsiderations or if the response will mirror a collective shrug, as if to say, 'Ah, just another Tuesday in global politics!'" a former senior US administration official said
Read more
Russia should top rating of world's most combat-ready armies — analyst
Russia has the most military experience, specifically combat experience, in virtually all branches of the armed forces, Military-Political Analysis Bureau head Alexander Mikhailov said
Read more
Paris to cooperate with Kiev in drone production — top French diplomat
The first meeting of Ukrainian and French drone manufacturers will take place in Paris
Read more
Russian Anti-doping Agency to attend WADA global conference after long break
The conference will be held in Busan, the Republic of Korea, from December 2 to 5
Read more
ZNPP’s one of two external power supply lines switched off
The background radiation at the facility and in adjacent territories is within the natural level
Read more
Iran thinks recurrence of conflict with Israel is possible — diplomatic source
However but it is difficult to say how high it is
Read more
US destroyer came dangerously close to Russian warship in Mediterranean — defense ministry
The US warship approached Russia's Yaroslav Mudry frigate in the Mediterranean Sea on June 17
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin discuss construction of new power unit at Belarusian NPP
Particular attention in the conversation was paid to the situation developing on the border of the Union State
Read more
Russia ready for joint production of cars with India — deputy minister
The Russian deputy minister noted that no talks on arranging such production were currently underway so far
Read more
UN Security Council to vote on US resolution in support of Trump’s Gaza plan
The vote would take place at 5:00 p.m. local time on Monday
Read more
US’ Operation Southern Spear may backfire on US, warns Russian expert
"As for the pressure on Latin American countries that don’t want to bend to Washington, the spring cannot be compressed endlessly," Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
Russia issues permit to Air France for new flight route to Moscow
The company representative pointed out that the flights will be bypassing the airspace of Belarus
Read more
Trump understands importance of negotiating with Putin — Vance
US Vice President noted that many people criticized Donald Trump for talking to Vladimir Putin
Read more
Serbia preparing to nationalize NIS, expects understanding from Russia
Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Dedovic-Handanovic expressed hope that the Russian side will take into account the scale of pressure Belgrade is facing
Read more
Number of customers without power due to attacks rises to 66,000 in Zaporozhye Region
Another strike on critical infrastructure has been recorded
Read more
Russia has no plans to attack NATO, but prepared for any developments — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the statements that officials from NATO member states make on the issue seem to be part of "an orchestrated campaign to indoctrinate their own population"
Read more
Putin, Netanyahu discuss developments in Gaza Strip — Kremlin
The leaders also discussed the issue of Iran's nuclear program and assistance in further stabilizing the situation in Syria
Read more
Trump says US intends to do nuclear testing soon
The US leader didn't specify whether a warhead will be exploded during the testing
Read more
US removes sanctions on CPC, Tengizchevroil, Karachaganak — Treasury Department
According to the document, it authorizes petroleum services and other transactions
Read more
Russian Armed Forces liberated two settlements in Zaporozhye Region
Air defenses shot downed two Neptune missiles and 197 Ukrainian drones over 24 hours, the ministry noted
Read more
Almaz-Antey to present air defense equipment in Dubai in a new way — Deputy CEO
The Dubai Airshow is "one of the most reputed platforms for promotion, a kind of a center where trade routes cross, the main global trade hub," he added
Read more
Direct maritime cargo route from Bangkok to Novorossiysk set to launch by July
"All the goods supplied from Russia to Thailand and from Thailand to Russia pass through third country ports," Andrey Severilov noted
Read more
US actively searching for someone to replace Zelensky — ex-premier Azarov
According to him, it is hard to predict how the events will unfold if Zelensky resigns
Read more
Greece launches Vertical Corridor for supplying gas to Ukraine — PM
The Greek prime minister also said that he had discussed with Zelensky further support for Ukraine jointly with the partners and prospects for bilateral cooperation
Read more
What we know about last night’s drone attack on Russian cities, including Novorossiysk
Drone debris damaged a civilian port in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Region reported
Read more
Maduro offered US control over some of Venezuela’s oil riches — NYT
The newspaper’s sources said US President Donald Trump had rejected the invitation to negotiate, but the offer still remains on the table
Read more
At least 57 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions overnight
23 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over the Samara Region
Read more
UNGA committee passes Russia-submitted resolution on fight against neo-Nazism
As many as 114 countries backed the document, while 52 voted against, and 12 abstained
Read more
Russian troops liberate 11 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 960 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and six armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Corruption, combat losses threaten to become ‘insurmountable challenges’ for Kiev — expert
"The best and only way for the Zelensky administration to surmount these challenges is to fully commit itself to getting a negotiated settlement across the finish line," Mark Episkopos said
Read more
Hungarian premier believes conflict in Ukraine will be over soon
Viktor Orban did not elaborate on what his forecast was based on, but said that "a unified position of the West" is needed for the purpose
Read more
Russian UFC champion Makhachev wants to defend title at tournament in White House
Makhachev made the statement at the press conference after defeating Jack Della Maddalena from Australia this Sunday
Read more
Tor air defense system proves effective against drones on battlefield — Almaz-Antey
Dzirkaln told TASS earlier that the Russian-made modular Tor surface-to-air missile system had undergone upgrade based on the experience of the special military operation
Read more
Composition of Palestinian committee to govern Gaza already known — Turkish minister
According to Hakan Fidan, the Hamas movement is ready to hand over control over Gaza to it
Read more
UK premier’s former deputy is plotting against him — newspaper
According to The Sunday Telegraph, Angela Rayner has been offering ministerial posts to certain members of the House of Commons in exchange for their support
Read more
FSB says foils terrorist attack against top Russian official
The Federal Security Service reported that three accomplices in the plot were arrested
Read more
Group of Ukrainian marines surrender to Russian forces near Dimitrov
The servicemen said they had decided to surrender some time ago but had to wait for the safest opportunity
Read more
Russia forced to prepare alternative to American draft resolution on Gaza — mission to UN
Russian Permanent Mission to the UN emphasized that Moscow appreciates the efforts by the US and mediators, owing to which it became possible to end the bloodshed and mass starvation in the Gaza Strip, free Israeli hostages and detained Palestinians
Read more
World leaders offer condolences after Russian plane crash
The European Union has also sent condolences to the families and friends of those killed in a plane crash at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport
Read more
Russia could send Oreshnik system to allies once production starts humming — expert
Alexander Stepanov highlighted the capabilities of Russia's defense industry, noting that it can produce up to 25 Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missiles per month
Read more
Russia to respond soon to Canada’s newly-imposed sanctions — diplomat
"Carney maintains the previous failed line that reflects the incompetence and the true role of Canadian foreign policy," Maria Zakharova added
Read more
West studying use of Russian weapons during special military op — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, Rosoboronexport’s products that are supplied to Russia’s strategic partners and other countries are commercially viable and demonstrate their competitive edges on the battlefield
Read more
Window of opportunity for normalization opens for Russia-US ties — embassy
According to the embassy, before the diplomatic ties were established on November 16, 1933, the two states were in "an extended period without official ties, when American ruling elites for 16 years refused to deal with the young Soviet state"
Read more
US still believes in peaceful solution of Ukrainian conflict — envoy to NATO
Matthew Whitaker said that the conflict has turned into "a battle lab of the future" that shows how modern warfare has changed
Read more
Hungary to block any EU decisions aimed at escalating Ukraine conflict — foreign minister
If Brussels pushes for war, Budapest will use its veto power against its decisions, noted Peter Szijjarto
Read more
Fico reiterates his opposition to EU transferring Russian assets to Ukraine
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasized that transferring 140 bln euros to Ukraine "means two more years of killings"
Read more
Hungary won’t give Ukraine 1.5 million euros, will instead send it to Lebanon — Szijjarto
Hungary’s national security interest is peace in the Middle East, and that Lebanon’s stability is key to that, the Hungarian foreign minister said
Read more
Russian emergencies minister says impossible to continue rubble removal in Magnitogorsk
Sources in the Emergencies Ministry told TASS that it might take up to 24 hours to remove the risk of a new collapse.
Read more
Russian troops liberate Yablokovo community in Zaporozhye Region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,505 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry
Read more
Russian troops advance by 1 km near Liman in Kharkov Region — military expert
Russian forces began to mop up the territory both northwest and northeast of Liman, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
'Azov' squad flees positions, abandoning wounded soldiers — security forces
According to the source, this situation shows that the brigade has been dubbed the "running team"
Read more
Russia's draft resolution on Gaza welcomes provisions of Trump's plan — permanent mission
Russia's draft also notes the tireless efforts by the mediators, including the United States
Read more
Putin to hold international meetings next week
The head of state also had in his plans a traditional operational meeting with the members of the Russian Security Council
Read more
West to hardly convince itself to cooperate with corrupt Ukraine — Polish PM
Donald Tusk emphasized that enthusiasm for helping Kiev is waning in Poland and other European countries
Read more
Russian foreign debt grew to $305 bln — Central Bank
"The indicator was mainly driven by the positive revaluation of liabilities as a result of ruble appreciation," the Central Bank noted
Read more
Vucic urges Serbian government to consider all options before deciding on NIS
Belgrade seeks after avoiding any radical steps, noted Serbian President
Read more
Russia’s Makhachev becoming UFC welterweight champion
The UFC 322 tournament was held in New York
Read more
US Treasury extends waiver for Lukoil from sanctions on some operations until December 13
Lukoil’s representatives announced on November 14 that the company is negotiating the sale of its foreign assets with several potential buyers
Read more
Ukraine run by CIA, MI-6 specialists, not Zelensky — former PM
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolai Azarov said the Ukrainian authorities are fulfilling ready-made plans "under supervision from Western specialists"
Read more
Russia ready for dialogue with Europe despite frozen official channels — senior senator
Direct inter-party and inter-parliamentary communication plays an important role even in the conditions of tension, he stressed
Read more
Press review: Ukraine scandal fuels political tension as Russia warns of Lebanon war risks
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 14th
Read more
Meeting between Putin, Trump postponed — Kremlin aide
The summit was postponed later
Read more
Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss situation around Iran’s nuclear dossier
The two top diplomats also discussed the US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on Gaza and Russia’s amendments to it
Read more
US tests B61-12 nuclear bomb without warhead - statement
During the tests, American fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets delivered and dropped the weapons with inert warheads
Read more
Ukrainian troops encirclement threatens frontline collapse, territorial losses — Medvedev
The Russian politician stressed that the leadership in Kiev "has predictably found itself in a zugzwang: every day is bringing it into a worse position on the chessboard"
Read more
Ukrainian army completely encircled near DPR's Dimitrov, unable to escape — expert
Andrey Marochko stressed that the Ukrainian soldiers still have a choice now to voluntarily surrender and lay down their arms
Read more
Russian troops squeezing neck of fire cauldron by destroying Ukrainian army near Seversk
The Ukrainian group trapped in the fire pocket near Zvanovka is being systematically destroyed, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russia develops neural network for guiding kamikaze drones
According to designer Alexander Rodikov, the neural network is prepared for transfer to Russian arms manufacturers
Read more
India to expand seafood deliveries to Russia — minister
The ministry "is working closely with the Seafood Exporters Association of India to identify more export markets, evaluate trade impediments, and find solutions," the minister added
Read more
Several powerful blasts rock Damascus’ western neighborhood — media
A guided missile hit a three-storey house near the Abdul Rahman mosque
Read more
UK increases military budget, purchases hardware — Russian envoy
Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin pointed out that London was actively working to ramp up its production of ammunition and explosives used for military purposes
Read more
Venezuelan president calls on American people to prevent war in Latin America
Nicolas Maduro said in English that "Venezuela wants peace"
Read more
Japan's PM supports possibility of deploying US nuclear weapons in country — newspaper
Sanae Takaichi opined that the ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons in the country negatively impacts the deterrent and defense potential of the United States
Read more
Drones attack residential buildings in Volgograd, three wounded
The governor Andrey Bocharov tasked the city administration with opening two temporary shelters for affected residents while bomb squads are examining the attack zones
Read more
French diplomat believes Kiev should buy EU weapons with loans financed by Russian assets
Benjamin Haddad admitted that the confiscation of Russian assets, frozen by Euroclear, would constitute a violation of the international law, however, in his opinion, using the money for securing loans to Ukraine should not be considered as such
Read more
Kiev provocations, talks with US, Lavrov’s interview: Foreign Ministry comments
Russia is ready to hold a summit with the United States in Budapest, given it is duly prepared
Read more
The Times article proves Kiev’s desire to buy time under pretext of talks — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that such statements "only reaffirm the lack of interest of Vladimir Zelensky's regime in a peaceful settlement"
Read more
Former colonial powers still see the world as their backyard — Medvedev
Former colonial powers continue to interfere in the domestic processes of other counties, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
Results of US-Russia summit communicated to Kiev — Kremlin aide
Washington did not make any announcements that understandings and agreements reached in Anchorage are not valid, Ushakov added
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Read more
13 Ukrainian drones taken down over several Russian regions in three hours
Five of them were destroyed over the Rostov Region
Read more
'Gold train' of Third Reich said to be found in Poland
The exploration team got a permit from a local forestry for ground penetrating radar operations in its territory
Read more
Trump says he would like to discuss cutting back on nuclear weapons with Russia, China
Donald Trump noted that the US has "more nuclear weapons than any other country"
Read more
Civilian version of Russian Lightning FPV drones to be showcased at Dubai Airshow
The versatility of the platform enables quick and efficient upgrade for specific missions and conditions of the use, the developer company noted
Read more
At least 9 injured as racecar ploughs into crowd in Australia — TV
According to the report, the vehicle lost control, crashing through a safety barrier and into spectators
Read more
Anti-Russian sanctions entail political, financial consequences for Europe — Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister said that because of the conflict in Ukraine, European countries have started to invest more heavily into their own military might
Read more
Russia, US continues communications on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin aide
Agreements to be reached on the meeting between the leaders of the two countries will move many political and technical difficulties to the background, the Kremlin aide said
Read more
Latin American states preparing response to possible US aggression against Venezuela
Representatives of diplomatic missions from several countries are already holding consultations
Read more