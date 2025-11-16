Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss situation around Iran’s nuclear dossier

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The situation abound Iran’s nuclear program was the focus of a phone call between the Russian and Egyptian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Badr Abdelatty, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Among international and regional topics, the sides exchanged views on the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. The ministers stressed mutual commitment to the political and diplomatic ways of settling this situation and pointed to the importance of efforts to find solutions that will make it possible to avoid another escalation of tension," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats also discussed the US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on Gaza and Russia’s amendments to it. "The sides shared the opinion on the importance of a lasting settlement of the Palestinian problem on the basis of international law," the ministry said.

"Among other topics discussed by the ministers were key issues of Russian-Egyptian cooperation in various areas, in particular, in the energy sector," the ministry added.