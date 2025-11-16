Putin to hold international meetings next week

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a series of international meetings with prime ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-states that will visit Moscow to take part in the meeting of the SCO Council, Russian television and radio corporation VGTRK said on its Telegram channel.

The Russian leader will also take part via a videoconference link in keel-laying for a new icebreaker and participate in the AI Journey Conference scheduled for November 19-21.

The head of state also had in his plans a traditional operational meeting with the members of the Russian Security Council.