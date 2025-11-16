Results of US-Russia summit communicated to Kiev — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The conclusions of the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump were communicated to the Ukrainian side, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"You know, the Anchorage understanding was brought to the notice of the Kiev side. Kiev is aware of that," Ushakov said in a comment to VGRTK television.

Neither the Kiev regime nor certain Europeans, those who want to continue fighting to the last Ukrainian instead of the peaceful settlement, do not like results of the Russia - US summit in Anchorage, he continued.

"They do not like it. Many Europeans, but not all of them, do not like Anchorage," Ushakov said. "In other words, Anchorage is not favored by those who do not want peaceful settlement but want to fight to the last Ukrainian," the presidential aide stressed.

Washington did not make any announcements that understandings and agreements reached in Anchorage are not valid, Ushakov added.