MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. An article in The Times has proven that Kiev initially wanted to buy time for itself under the pretext of negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Earlier, The Times published an interview with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, who spoke about the prospects of talks with Russia. Then, Ukrainian media falsely attributed the newspaper’s conclusions to the diplomat, causing widespread debate.

"Today, it is clear that the Ukrainian side ended the negotiations, showing they had no intention of conducting them from the start. It was a maneuver aimed at buying time under the guise of talks, preserving their positions, redeploying forces, requesting additional weapons, and more," the diplomat said. She added, "The article prepared by The Times, based on interviews and statements by [Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey] Kislitsa, serves as proof of this."

Zakharova noted that such statements "only reaffirm the lack of interest of Vladimir Zelensky's regime in a peaceful settlement." "Instead of responding to specific proposals from the Russian side — particularly regarding the organization of further negotiations — Kiev has chosen to blame Russia for everything in the hope of tightening Western sanctions against our country," she said.

The spokeswoman believes that the British newspaper article "makes it extremely important to note Kislitsa’s admission that they no longer intend to conduct negotiations." She recalled that, during the summer negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, Zelensky "repeatedly undermined the Russian delegation," and that "Zelensky and his Western handlers constantly instructed the Ukrainian delegation and demanded an end to the fighting because it interfered with the negotiations."

Zakharova stressed that, rather than responding to specific proposals from Russia, particularly regarding the organization of further negotiations, Kiev chose to blame Russia for everything in the hope of tightening Western sanctions against Moscow. "But what I think is extremely important in this material is Kislitsa's admission that they no longer intend to negotiate," she said.

According to the diplomat, Kislitsa also forgot to mention that Kiev thwarted even the practical proposals made by the Russian side, such as the exchange of detainees. "They fulfilled less than 30% of what had been agreed upon," she noted.

The Times article

On November 12, the UK’s The Times published an article based on an interview with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, in which he said there had been no significant progress in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations this year. The article concluded that, since the peace talks ended without significant progress, they had effectively been abandoned. The Liga.net news outlet caused confusion by attributing this conclusion directly to Kislitsa, and other Ukrainian media subsequently echoed the story. In fact, Kislitsa explained that the discussions were suspended due to the lack of progress, which he attributed to Moscow, citing the reportedly strict mandate of the Russian negotiators and provocative statements made during the meetings.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Second CIS Department Director Alexey Polishchuk told TASS that Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, adding that the ball is now in Kiev’s court. He noted that Kiev has put the talks "on hold" and that Turkish officials have repeatedly urged their resumption.