Russian troops liberate 11 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated 11 communities in the Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of November 8-14 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Over the past week, Battlegroup North units "liberated the settlement of Sinelnikovo in the Kharkov Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Battlegroup Center units "completed clearing the settlement of Rog in the Donetsk People’s Republic of Ukrainian militants. In addition, during the week, they liberated the settlements of Sukhoi Yar and Gnatovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," it said.

"During the past week, Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and completed the liberation of the settlement of Orestopol in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. In addition, over the week, they liberated the settlements of Danilovka and Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Novouspenovskoye, Novoye, Sladkoye and Rybnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said reported.

Russian forces deliver massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites

Russian forces delivered a massive overnight strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on the territory of Russia, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive overnight strike by airborne, ground-and sea-based long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and also attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial sector and their energy sites," the ministry said.

During the week of November 8-14, the Russian Armed Forces also delivered one massive and five combined strikes, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and gas and energy facilities that supported their operation, transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, military airfields, sites for the storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 960 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 960 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and six armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, "Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 960 personnel, three tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 70 motor vehicles and 14 field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations, eight ammunition and 37 materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,530 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,530 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 35 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on formations of a tank brigade, three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the week, assault teams of the 6th Army of Russia’s Battlegroup West "continued destroying the encircled Ukrainian combat group in the area of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry reported.

During the past week in the Kupyansk area, the Ukrainian army "lost over 365 troops, 25 armored combat vehicles, including two M113 armored personnel carriers and three HMMWV armored vehicles of US manufacture, a Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicle, 42 motor vehicles, four artillery guns, among them three US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery systems and six mortars," it specified.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,530 personnel, 35 armored combat vehicles, 146 motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 21 ammunition depots and 65 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 815 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 815 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy tanks and 19 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 815 personnel, six tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 11 field artillery guns and 109 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 electronic warfare stations and 21 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,360 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 45 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an infantry brigade, four air assault brigades, three jaeger brigades, an airborne brigade, an airmobile brigade, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, four marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

In the area of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the city’s western part, the northwestern and eastern quarters of the central district, and also on the territory of the western industrial zone, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 3,360 personnel, three tanks, 45 armored combat vehicles, 43 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 1,665 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 1,665 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,665 personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, 81 motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 495 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 495 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 82 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 40 electronic warfare and surveillance stations and 24 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys 27 Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed 27 Ukrainian naval drones over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities, and also missile troops destroyed 27 uncrewed boats and three tugboats of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 1,173 Ukrainian UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,173 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nine smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down nine guided aerial bombs, 17 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles and 1,173 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 96,549 unmanned aerial vehicles, 636 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,020 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,611 multiple rocket launchers, 31,286 field artillery guns and mortars and 46,649 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.