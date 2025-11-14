IAEA chief, Rosatom CEO discuss situation at ZNPP

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi held talks in Kaliningrad, paying particular attention to the issue of restoring external power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Rosatom press service reported.

"The talks followed up on the important conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Rafael Grossi in September at World Atomic Week. The IAEA chief and the head of Rosatom discussed issues related to ensuring nuclear and physical security at the ZNPP. Special attention was paid to restoring external power supply after repairs on the Dneprovskaya and Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage lines," the statement said. Likhachev thanked Grossi and IAEA experts for their efforts to ensure a ceasefire on the part of the Kiev regime to allow repair crews to work safely. The talks also addressed personnel rotations and joint activities with Russia’s nuclear and environmental watchdog at the plant, Rosatom noted.

According to the statement, Grossi outlined his view of the situation surrounding the ZNPP. Likhachev, in turn, briefed the IAEA chief on the plant’s current condition and on the measures taken by Rosatom and Russian authorities to ensure its safe operation amid ongoing Ukrainian provocations. The talks also touched on key international events relevant to both Rosatom and the IAEA.

The meeting was attended on the Russian side by Alexander Trembitsky, head of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision; Alexey Rtishchev, commander of the Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces of the Russian Armed Forces; as well as representatives of the Foreign Ministry and the National Guard.