Medvedev calls for conventions on combating electoral colonialism

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, November 14. /TASS/. Interparty agreements and memorandums will contribute to the fight against electoral colonialism, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of the standing committee of the Forum of Supporters of Struggle against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism "For the Freedom of Nations!".

"One of the most important practical results of our joint work can be the signing, on the sidelines of the session of our standing committee, of interparty agreements and memorandums to combat electoral colonialism," Medvedev said.

According to him, such documents could include agreements on mutual consultations regarding election observation, so that "Western countries will not later attempt to delegitimize the elections, citing some invented standards." He also proposed agreements on deploying party and national monitoring delegations, as well as on combating foreign interference.

"I urge the members of our movement to formulate and sign similar agreements among themselves," the deputy chairman said. According to him, this will allow the creation of a set of documents, based on which a draft multilateral international convention can be developed.