MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Kiev is prepared to take any measures, including information provocations, to force young Ukrainians back from Europe as potential recruits, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"There is intel indicating that the Kiev clique, despite officially lifting the ban on men aged 18 to 22 traveling abroad, is ready to take any measures — including staging information provocations — to force potential recruits who fled the country to return," the diplomat said. "To this end, the regime has decided to exploit the growing sentiment among Europeans in favor of not abolishing but significantly reducing the benefits and preferences granted to the Ukrainians who have flooded the continent."

"The emphasis will be placed on curtailing the Kiev regime's temporary protection programs and projects supporting Ukrainian emigrants. Western partners will advertise EU initiatives to return refugees to their homeland. They will also apply their own methods, such as provocation, denunciation, and discrediting of forced migrants. In particular, they will simulate the negative perception of Ukrainians by citizens of European Union countries," the spokeswoman said.

The diplomat stressed that one of the tasks set by the West for Vladimir Zelensky is "the elimination of the Ukrainian population."

"So what does all this mean? Zelensky is expected to kill more Ukrainian citizens. Now, everyone understands this because, apart from redistributing colossal funds and schemes with weapons, his task is also to destroy the citizens of Ukraine and this region," Zakharova added.

"As for the hatred toward Russia and everything Russian, we raise this issue constantly. <...> I would like to emphasize that it is now impossible to deny that one of the objectives set by the aggressive West, or the global minority represented by liberal Western regimes, is the destruction of the Ukrainian population. There is simply no other way to interpret or explain what is happening," the diplomat concluded.