Russia against efforts to politicize G20 agenda — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia has always opposed politicizing the agenda of the Group of Twenty (G20), a forum designed to discuss economic issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have always opposed adding elements of politicization to the agenda of this organization [G20]," the Russian presidential spokesman noted as he emphasized that the forum suggests discussing solely issues in the global economy.

Under South Africa’s presidency, Johannesburg will on November 22-23 host a meeting of G20 leaders. South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa said the heads of state may not issue a concluding statement. If so, he noted, the chairman will make a statement reflecting the key directions of work at the venue and summit results anyway.

After the Johannesburg summit, the United States will assume the rotating presidency of the Group of Twenty. US President Donald Trump has already announced holding next year’s G20 summit in Florida.