Russia sees value in G20, but opposes 'politicized' final statements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia remains open to taking part in the G20 forum, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"We are still interested in continuing work as part of the G20," Peskov said even as he complained about continued attempts to politicize final documents at G20 summits. "There are efforts to politicize the document, something many oppose, including us, and quite a few countries are on our side," he explained.

Johannesburg will host a meeting of G20 leaders on November 22-23. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the heads of state may not issue a concluding statement. If so, he noted, the chairman will make a statement reflecting the key directions of work at the venue and summit results anyway.