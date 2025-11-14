Putin discusses countering cybercrime with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed measures to combat cybercrime with the Security Council's permanent members.

"Today we have a very important topic related to combating crimes committed using information and communication technologies," the president said at the beginning of the meeting.

He then gave Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev the floor for his report.

In addition to Kolokoltsev, the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov, and Kremlin aide Nikolay Patrushev.