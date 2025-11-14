Ukraine strikes Belgorod Region with nearly 70 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, November 14. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Ukrainian military attacked settlements in Russia's Belgorod Region with nearly 70 drones and fired more than 15 rounds of ammunition over the past day, the region's operational command reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Oktyabrsky, Krasny Oktyabr, Nechayevka, and Yasnye Zori were hit by nine drones, three of which were shot down. In Oktyabrsky, two men were injured by drone strikes on passenger cars. They were hospitalized in the regional clinical hospital and are receiving all necessary assistance," the operational command said, adding that three private houses were damaged.

In the Borisovsky district, an FPV drone exploded, damaging a private house, while 16 UAVs struck the Valuysky district, hitting two private homes. The Novooskolsky, Chernyansky, Gubkinsky, Ivnyansky, and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts were targeted with seven drones and ten munitions, but no damage was reported. Settlements in the Shebekinsky district were hit by 12 UAVs, which resulted in damage to one private house.

Ukrainian forces struck the Volokonovsky district with 11 drones, damaging infrastructure and causing temporary power outages in Volokonovka, Staroivanovka, Lutovinovo, Olkhov, Oleynitsky, and Plotva. The Grayvoronsky district came under attack with 13 drones and six munitions, which damaged a social facility, as well as broke windows and fences in two private houses.