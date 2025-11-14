Russia grateful to North Korea for help in demining Kursk Region — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia is grateful to North Korean combat engineers for their "selfless and heroic" assistance in demining the Kursk Region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We are grateful to our friends from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea for their selfless, heroic assistance," he said, responding to a question about how the Kremlin views North Korea’s help in demining the area.

Demining operations in the Kursk Region, liberated from Ukrainian forces, remain underway. Alongside Russian specialists, military engineers from North Korea are taking part in the difficult task of clearing the area.

A demining unit of the Korean People’s Army was formed and deployed to the region by order of DPRK leader Kim Jong Un. The decision followed bilateral agreements on a comprehensive strategic partnership reached during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in June 2024.