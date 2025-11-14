MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The encirclement of Ukrainian forces by Russian troops could lead to the collapse of the entire battlefront and further territorial losses for Kiev, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on his Telegram channel.

"The encirclement of troops can potentially bring down the whole front line, which might cause new territorial losses," he said. "In the energy industry, the breakdown caused by Russian strikes is growing stronger. So far, the lights are still on, but there are interruptions. The heating situation is bad."

Medvedev added that the leadership in Kiev "has predictably found itself in a zugzwang: every day is bringing it into a worse position on the chessboard."

Referring to the corruption case involving Timur Mindich, widely known as Zelensky's "wallet," he noted that even European politicians, who are "reluctant to perish alongside the proliferating corrupt mold," are not defending Kiev, though they are unlikely to "betray" the Ukrainian politician. "Only one force is capable of executing and pardoning its brats. It’s Washington, D. C. That's where the cold wind is coming from," Medvedev said.

He concluded that the Kiev leadership may not remain in power for long. "Its fate resembles a festering boil. The sharp scalpel of history is already poised above it, and the abscess will inevitably be lanced open," he said.