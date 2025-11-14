DONETSK, November 14. /TASS/. A group of Ukrainian marines who deserted their positions in Dimitrov have surrendered to Russian troops, a TASS correspondent reports.

Talking to TASS, soldiers from the 38th Brigade of the Ukrainian army said they were forced to enlist two months ago. They were first sent to training and later deployed to the front lines.

The servicemen said they had decided to surrender some time ago but had to wait for the safest opportunity. They are now secure and receiving all necessary assistance.