Air defenses down 34 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, Black Sea

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 34 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea in three hours on Thursday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On-duty air defenses destroyed 34 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. GMT) on November 13. Nine drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region, four over Crimea, three over the Voronezh Region, another three over the Rostov Region, one over the Kursk Region, and 14 over the Black Sea," the statement reads.