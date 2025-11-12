MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Reports in the UK and Ukrainian media about Kiev suspending negotiations with Russia indicate a lack of desire for peace, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"This is an admission that the Zelensky regime had no sincere desire for peace," she said.

Earlier, The Times published an article about an interview with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa on Kiev's official suspension of negotiations with Moscow. Ukrainian media attributed the same words to the Ukrainian deputy foreign minister.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department Director Alexey Polishchuk said in an interview with TASS that Russia is ready to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine in Istanbul, and that the ball is in Ukraine's court. The diplomat noted that Kiev has put the negotiations "on hold" and that Turkish representatives have repeatedly called for their resumption.