Putin hails Kazakhstan at Russia’s ally, good neighbor, partner

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia sees Kazakhstan as its ally, good neighbor and strategic partner, President Vladimir Putin said at a gala reception held as part of Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Moscow.

"For Russia, Kazakhstan is an ally, strategic partner and good neighbor, with whom we maintain multifaceted and equal relations based on friendship, mutual trust and respect. We really cherish strong and time-tested ties with our colleagues in Kazakhstan," Putin pointed out.

The head of state stressed that Russia and Kazakhstan sought to strengthen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian fields.

Summarizing the results of Tokayev’s state visit to Russia, Putin highlighted its busy agenda. "We held productive talks, which resulted in the approval of a large package of interstate, intergovernmental and inter-agency documents and commercial contracts. And, most importantly, Kazakhstan’s president and I signed a declaration on elevating Russia-Kazakh relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance," he stressed.

"Russia definitely cherishes good and friendly relations with Kazakhstan. We are ready to work together to achieve the most ambitious goals, steadily moving forward for the good and in the interests of our countries and people," Putin concluded.

Tokayev’s visit

Tokayev is currently in Russia for a two-day state visit, which ranks at the highest level of diplomatic protocol. On Tuesday, the two leaders held an informal meeting at Putin's Kremlin apartment. Closed-door talks, talks involving both countries' relations and a state lunch in honor of the visiting president took place on Thursday.

Following the talks, Putin and Tokayev signed a declaration on strategic partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan. Notably, Moscow has so far signed such documents with just a few nations.