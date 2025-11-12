Russian, Kazakh leaders expect declaration signed in Moscow to boost friendship

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan are confident that the declaration on elevating bilateral relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance will serve as a basis for friendship between the two countries.

"President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan share the firm belief that the implementation of the above-mentioned forward-looking goals and objectives will provide a strong foundation for friendship and cooperation between the two sister nations aimed at further promoting comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan," the declaration, published on the Kremlin website, reads.

After the singing ceremony, a lunch was held at the Kremlin in honor of Tokayev’s visit to Russia, where he expressed confidence that all plans would be implemented. "This crucial document aims to significantly expand our multifaceted cooperation. <...> I am confident that my visit and the agreements that have been reached will pave the way for the exploration of new horizons of our close cooperation, becoming the key to the successful implementation of our joint plans for the good of our people," the Kazakh president pointed out.