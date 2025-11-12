Issue of operation of Caspian Pipeline Consortium raised at Putin-Tokayev talks

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The issue of uninterrupted operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) was discussed during talks between Russian and Kazakh Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The CPC issue was raised. Indeed, Kazakhstan is interested in uninterrupted operation of the CPC, in expanding the capacity of the CPC, in increasing the volume of exports via the CPC. Russia is ready to cooperate and collaborate in every possible way in this area," he said.

CPC is a large international oil pipeline system built to deliver oil from western Kazakhstan (primarily from the Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan fields) to terminals on the Black Sea near the port of Novorossiysk.