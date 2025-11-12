MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has directed attention to terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime against peaceful energy infrastructure, including the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

"Here we also see subversive activity, literally terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime on peaceful energy infrastructure, with international participation by the way. This is the international CPC project, an international joint undertaking," he said.

In 2025, the Ukrainian side repeatedly attacked CPC facilities using UAVs. The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said earlier that Astana had conveyed its concerns about those attacks to Kiev.

CPC is a large international oil pipeline system built to deliver oil from western Kazakhstan (primarily from the Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan fields) to terminals on the Black Sea near the port of Novorossiysk.