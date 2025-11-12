London, Brussels pushing US to abandon diplomacy in Ukraine conflict — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. London and Brussels are trying to get Washington to abandon diplomacy and pursue a military solution to the Ukrainian conflict, Alexey Polishchuk, head of the Second CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS in an interview.

"As far as we can tell, the Americans encountered difficulties convincing Kiev, while London and Brussels began trying to persuade Washington to abandon diplomacy in favor of a military solution to the conflict," the diplomat said.

According to him, mutually acceptable agreements on the terms for resolving the crisis around Ukraine - with compromises made - were reached during the Russian-US summit in Alaska on August 15. "They were based on the conditions for a just and sustainable peace outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin back in June 2024 and took into account the proposals that US Special Representative [Steve] Witkoff conveyed to us nine days before the summit," Polishchuk noted. "The Americans made it clear to us that they would persuade Kiev to abandon its maximalist positions and accept a compromise framework. It presented hope that we had managed to move on to the stage of a political and diplomatic settlement," he concluded.