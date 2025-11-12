Putin calls his talks with Kazakh President Tokayev productive

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he had discussed both bilateral and international issues with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the talks were held in a constructive and fruitful manner.

"Our negotiations were held in a businesslike, constructive manner and were productive," Putin stated to media. "This fully corresponds to the spirit of truly friendly and neighborly relations between Russia and Kazakhstan."

"We discussed in detail the entire range of bilateral cooperation topics, exchanged opinions on pressing regional and international matters," the Russian president added.

Kazakh President Tokayev’s state visit to Russia is taking place on November 11-12.