Kremlin agrees with Vucic’s statement that Europe 'prepares for war with Russia'

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow's view of the situation in Europe, which, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, has long been "preparing for war with Russia," coincides with Belgrade's view, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Our view coincides [with Vucic's position]. There really are very militaristic sentiments in European countries," Peskov told reporter Alexander Yunashev. "Such an atmosphere does exist, and it is bad. But we have always understood that such a danger exists, so we took all necessary measures to ensure our interests and security in advance," the spokesman pointed out.

According to Peskov, a number of European countries continue to increase their military budgets. "Some countries, such as Poland, have already increased theirs to 5%," he recalled. "Other countries are following suit, even though it is killing their economies," the spokesman emphasized. This, in turn, puts a strain on the entire economy and "will have more serious consequences in the medium term," he concluded.

Earlier, Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic stated that, after analyzing all the facts, he "has come to the conclusion that war between Europe and Russia is becoming increasingly likely." He was commenting on a statement by French Chief of the Defense Staff Fabien Mandon that the French army must be ready for a confrontation with Russia within the next three to four years.