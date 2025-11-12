Sanctions, reckless use of force hinder global development — Russian senator

ISLAMABAD, November 12. /TASS/. The introduction of sanctions by some countries and unions, along with irresponsible use of military force hinder global development, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said at an Inter-parliamentary Speakers Conference in Islamabad.

He believes that creating equal conditions for the development of all members of the international community is integral to ensuring global security. However, the actions of certain countries in international relations obstruct the implementation of this principle, established in the UN charter. "If some countries and coalitions can impose sanctions on practically half of the world, and their military alliances can use force against sovereign countries with no consequences, then these countries are clearly at a great advantage," Kosachev said. "Such a system can hardly be called democratic, because a world order dictated by states that claim to be democracies is anything but democratic," the senator said.

The deputy speaker said that the center of global development has gradually moved from the West to the global East and South and this trend calls for modernizing global governance mechanisms. In this context, he emphasized the increasing role of the Group of 20 (G20) and BRICS.

Kosachev also noted the growing importance of parliamentary diplomacy. According to him, platforms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Conference of Speakers organized by the Pakistani authorities are of significant importance in ensuring that the voices of all nations are heard in global decision-making processes.