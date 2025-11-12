SIMFEROPOL, November 12. /TASS/. The purpose of the assassination plot against Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Simferopol and Crimea by the Ukrainian special services was to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia, Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy from the Republic of Crimea, said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said that new evidence had been obtained in the case of the attempted assassination of Tikhon. The alleged perpetrators, Tikhon's assistant Denis Popovich and cleric Nikita Ivankovich, were supposed to commit the crime at the behest of the Ukrainian special services in February 2025. Searches were held in Moscow, the Pskov Region and Crimea. The purpose of the planned terrorist attack against Tikhon was to disrupt negotiations between Russia and the United States, the FSB claims.

"The ultimate goal of this criminal act was to bring the NATO bloc out of an indirect state and put it into a hot phase of confrontation, thereby devaluing the agreements and efforts made by Russia and the United States to resolve the conflict," Sheremet, who is a member of the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, told TASS.

The MP alleges that British curators are behind the Ukrainian special services.