Russian forces hit command post of Ukrainian electronic warfare brigade in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit a command post of a Ukrainian electronic warfare brigade in the Sumy Region using Geran-2 drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry also released video footage showing the attack.

According to the ministry, Russian troops taking part in combat operations aimed at creating a buffer zone in the Sumy Region carried out a strike on a command post of the 20nd Separate Electronic Warfare Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Oktyabrskoye in the Rylsk tactical area. The attack involved Geran-2 unmanned aerial vehicles.