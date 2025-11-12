MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Expert estimates show that Kiev is close to running out of domestic resources for military operations, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department, said in an interview with TASS.

"We have repeatedly seen the Kiev regime take actions aimed at undermining efforts to find a peaceful solution. Expert estimates show that today, Ukraine is close to running out of domestic resources for military operations, which is why it seeks to drag EU and NATO members into a direct armed conflict with our country," he observed.

The diplomat also pointed to a report by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) saying that in the wake of drone incidents, Kiev is working on an even more obnoxious false-flag operation, plotting to send a group of saboteurs, disguised as Russian and Belarusian service members, to Poland to fake an attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Polishchuk stressed that "the Zelensky regime is capable of staging any provocation and act of terrorism" for the sake of retaining power.

"As for Poland, its authorities are always happy to blame Russia for the problems facing their country. Notably, their grievances usually turn out to be unfounded. Suffice it to recall a recent incident in Przewodow, where a projectile fell, and the Poles rushed to claim it was Russian. However, they were later forced to admit that it was Ukrainian. There was another incident in Polish airspace, which involved a drone, but when we suggested holding consultations and conducting a thorough probe, there was no response," the senior Russian diplomat noted.

"By the way, Russia’s SVR has recently warned of another plot for a major false-flag operation. According to the agency, European NATO countries are nudging Kiev to conduct an act of sabotage at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, causing a meltdown at its reactor core. It has been calculated that given the wind patterns, radioactive particles would affect people in areas controlled by the Kiev regime, as well as those in EU countries who live close to Ukraine’s western border. The plan is to pin the blame on Russia in an attempt to try to change the course of military operations, which Kiev and the West are losing, and set the Western public and the countries of the Global South and East against our country," Polishchuk pointed out. "We believe that warnings about such provocations should be taken seriously," he concluded.