Lavrov, Iranian foreign minister hold phone call to talk over Middle East situation

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have discussed over the phone attempts by the Britain, Germany and France to start an anti-Iranian campaign in the UN Security Council and the IAEA Board of Governors, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Lavrov and Araghchi discussed developments in the Middle East, primarily in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and consideration of this issue in the UN Security Council, as well as the situation in the IAEA Board of Governors, where France, Britain and Germany are trying to launch an anti-Iranian campaign," it said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry said that the ministers also welcomed an agreement struck between Kabul and Islamabad with the mediation of Qatar and Turkey on a mutual ceasefire and skirmishes on the Afghan-Pakistani border.

"They called for the continuation of dialogue between the two friendly states to resolve differences through political and diplomatic means in the interests of regional stability and security," the statement read.

The ministry also said that the foreign ministers exchanged views on the current bilateral and regional issues, and discussed some aspects of bilateral relations. "The mutual commitment to the unconditional implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and Iran, which entered into force on October 2, was confirmed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry added that the telephone conversation took place on the initiative of the Iranian side.